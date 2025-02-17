PM Modi's adviser calls USAID a 'scam', questions funding for India polls

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has yet again sparked controversy by claiming to have revoked $21 million in US funds originally designated to "boost voter participation" in India.

The statement has provoked sharp reactions, with Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to PM Modi, criticising the USAID agency as the “biggest scam in human history”.

DOGE, which is reviewing potential irregularities in US humanitarian aid under the Joe Biden administration, recently disclosed that it had withdrawn funding allocated for various international initiatives.

Among these were $21 million for "voter turnout in India," $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape" in Bangladesh, and $20 million for "fiscal federalism" in Nepal. The reference to India has particularly raised concerns. Notably, the incumbent BJP has long expressed apprehensions about foreign influence in the country’s electoral system.

Claims of foreign interference

Sanyal questioned the recipients of the alleged US funds in India. In a post on X, he criticised USAID, demanding transparency regarding the funds allocated to India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. His remarks came after SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, rejected the allegations as unfounded.

“I’d love to know who received the US$21mn meant to improve ‘voter turnout in India’ and the US$29mn for ‘strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh,’ not to mention the US$20mn allocated to ‘fiscal federalism’ in Nepal. USAID is the biggest scam in human history,” Sanyal wrote.

The BJP has doubled down on its concerns over foreign involvement in domestic affairs. Party's spokesperson Amit Malviya accused external forces, including billionaire investor George Soros, of systematically trying to influence Indian institutions. He also alleged that previous Congress-led UPA governments had facilitated such interference, suggesting these efforts were intended to undermine the country.