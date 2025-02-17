Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army fully capable of dealing with any situation along borders: J&K LG

Army fully capable of dealing with any situation along borders: J&K LG

LG Sinha asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
Manoj Sinha was responding to a question on the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region (Photo: PTi)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack along the LoC recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Indian Army is fully capable of dealing with any type of situation on the borders and is giving a befitting response to enemy forces.

He also asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

Indian Army is fully capable and giving a befitting response on the border, Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

He was responding to a question on the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region where two army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while one more army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week.

Indian Army's retaliatory action also resulted in heavy casualties on the Pakistani side.

Also Read

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K to make Sonamarg accessible

J&K Cong seeks meeting with L-G to discuss Katra shutdown, detentions

Must understand history to make better decisions for future: J&K LG Sinha

J&K now part of India like any other state, region: LG Manoj Sinha

J-K emerging as hub of national, international sporting events: LG Sinha

Ceasefire violation along the borders in J-K is rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

The Lt Governor said police and other security agencies are working in a close synergy and they have been given clear directions to wipe out terrorism and end this ecosystem.

There will be no pause in anti-terrorism operations as the top priority is to maintain peace and tranquillity in J-K, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Third batch of Indian deportees from US being sent to respective states

PM Modi, Trump meet reaffirms strength of US-India partnership: USISPF

Jaishankar hold talks with several counterparts at Indian Ocean conference

J&K locals stand in support of Indian Army after Pak open fire along LoC

Premium

Our 'Make in India' journey is far from complete: Boeing on expansion plans

Topics :Manoj SinhaJammu and KashmirIndia-Pakistan conflictline of controlTerrorsim

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story