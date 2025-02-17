PM Modi, Trump meet reaffirms strength of US-India partnership: USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the substantive outcomes achieved in their first meeting following Trump's inauguration on January 20. The USISPF stated that the meeting between two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

In a statement, USISPF stated, "The meeting reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-India partnership, grounded in shared democratic values, deepening economic collaboration, and a commitment to regional and global security in securing a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"As we hit the 25th year of the new century, the outlook on US-India relations remains bright, marked by deepening strategic ties and shared aspirations for global stability and prosperity," it added.

USISPF noted that PM Modi is the fourth world leader that Trump met in his first month in office, which showcases the importance and heft of the bilateral relationship. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

"The trip was less than 30 hours and saw substantive outcomes, with both leaders reaffirming the enduring strategic and economic partnership between the United States and India in defense, trade, energy, countering terrorism, and strengthening people-to-people ties," USISPF said in a statement.

According to USISPF, the most substantive development of the joint statement is the commitment of the two nations to negotiating the first tranche of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by Fall 2025 and announcing "Mission 500," an ambitious initiative to increase US-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

"The agreement will adopt a broad-based approach, including both goods and services, marking a shift toward a more balanced trade partnership. The US and India will focus on reducing trade barriers to enhance predictability for businesses. Additionally, its alignment with the COMPACT framework signals a rules-based structure that promotes transparency, stability, and sustained economic engagement between the two economies," USISPF said in a statement.

The USISPF called the recognition of the two leaders of India's tariff reductions on bourbon, motorcycles, ICT products, and metals, along with increased US agricultural exports like alfalfa hay and duck meat, a "positive step." It noted that India's appreciation of US measures to facilitate mango and pomegranate exports highlights a focus on mutual concessions.

It said, "Building on an already strong foundation of defense initiatives, both leaders introduced the 'U.S.-India COMPACT' (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnerships and Cooperation in Advanced Technologies), with the objective to enhance defense collaboration and drive technological innovation between the two nations."

It also hailed the decision of two leaders to prioritise the defence relationship with Donald Trump announcing the increase in military sales to India, with a long-term vision to strengthen India's defense capabilities. It also mentioned about US' announcement of providing India with F-35 fighter jets, along with C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon aircraft; CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, and AH-64E Apaches; Harpoon anti-ship missiles; M777 howitzers and MQ-9Bs.

According to the statement, discussions also included new procurements and co-production agreements for Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles, along with the acquisition of six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft, further strengthening India's defense capabilities.

PM Modi and US President Trump, through the priorities of strengthening the Quad, I2U2, and IMEC, have reiterated their commitment to rejigging resilient supply chains for strategic minerals, the USISPF said. The launch of the new Strategic Mineral Recovery initiative will boost the recovery and processing of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, and rare earth) from heavy industries along the lines of aluminum, coal mining, and oil and gas, the statement said.

The USISPF said that energy security has emerged as a vital pillar of the strengthened partnership. It stated that it anticipates the advancement of the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, including plans to develop advanced small modular reactors in India, which will boost technology transfer and substantial localization.

It called the US approval of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India "one of the biggest and least expected wins" and stressed that the decision showcases joint commitment to zero tolerance for terror and counterterrorism cooperation among like-minded partners.

In a statement, the USISPF said, "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reaffirmed the secret sauce of the relationship by strengthening people-to-people ties through educational exchanges, promoting tourism, and combating illegal immigration and drug trafficking across borders."

The USISPF stated that 2025 will be a landmark year, with India set to host the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit and PM Modi inviting Trump to India. According to the statement, the two leaders expressed confidence in finding mutually beneficial solutions that support long-term economic growth.

PM Modi held a meeting with US President Trump at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders shared a hug as Trump welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration and has been invited to visit within barely three weeks of the new administration.