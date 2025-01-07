PM Modi appreciates letter from President Biden handed over by NSA Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and assessed advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the past four years. PM Modi appreciated a letter sent by US President Joe Biden, handed over to him by Sullivan.

PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to continue to deepen close cooperation between India and the US for the benefit of the people of the two countries and for the global good, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. He also conveyed his best wishes to US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

"They positively assessed the significant advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the last four years, especially in the key areas of technology, defence, space, civil nuclear, clean energy, semiconductors, and AI," MEA said in a release.

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled his meetings with Biden, including during his visit to the US for Quad Leaders' Summit in September last year.

MEA said, "Recalling his various meetings with President Biden, including during his visit to the US in September 2024 for the Quad Leaders' Summit, PM appreciated President Biden's contributions towards strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which leaves an enduring legacy."

PM Modi also took to X to share details regarding his meeting with US NSA Sullivan. PM Modi said that he looked forward to building upon the momentum in ties between the two nations for the benefit of people and global good.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good."

During his two-day visit to India, US NSA met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on enhancing bilateral, regional and global cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of their discussions, Jaishankar acknowledged Sullivan's "personal contribution" to strengthening the India-US partnership over the past four years.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership."

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also met his counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday. The two officials reviewed progress in their high-level dialogue including in diverse fields such as defence, cyber and maritime security.