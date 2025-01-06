Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Canada PM Trudeau to step down after new Liberal party leader named

Canada PM Trudeau to step down after new Liberal party leader named

Trudeau, under pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until March

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM
Trudeau, 53, took office in November 2015 and won reelection twice, becoming one of Canada's longest-serving prime ministers. | File Photo: PTI
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals after nine years in office but will stay on in his post until the party chooses a replacement.
Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until March 24.
That means Trudeau will still be prime minister on Jan. 20 when US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs that would cripple Canada's economy.
"I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process," Trudeau said. "This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election." Trudeau, 53, took office in November 2015 and won reelection twice, becoming one of Canada's longest-serving prime ministers.
But his popularity started dipping two years ago amid public anger over high prices and a housing shortage, and his fortunes never recovered.
Polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October, regardless of who the leader is.

Also Read

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau likely to resign as Liberal Party leader

Zelenskyy urges Trudeau to boost funding for Ukrainian arms production

Flights temporarily suspended at Canada airport after airplane incident

Video: Air Canada plane catches fire during touchdown, skids off runway

Canadian ministers meet with Trump's nominee in bid to avoid tariffs

Parliament was due to resume on Jan. 27 and opposition parties had vowed to bring down the government as soon as they could, most likely at the end of March. But if parliament does not return until March 24, the earliest they could present a non-confidence motion would be some time in May.
Trudeau had until recently been able to fend off Liberal legislators worried about the poor showing in polls and the loss of safe seats in two special elections last year.
But calls for him to step aside have soared since last month, when he tried to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of his closest cabinet allies, after she pushed back against his proposals for more spending.
Freeland quit
instead and penned a letter accusing Trudeau of "political gimmicks" rather than focusing on what was best for the country.
The Conservatives are led by Pierre Poilievre, a career politician who rose to prominence in early 2022 when he supported truck drivers who took over the center of Ottawa as part of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aero India to showcase India as emerging hub for defence manufacturing

India-US ties have reached new heights in tech, defence, AI, says PM Modi

Paperwork underway to unleash civil nuclear deal: US NSA Sullivan

Indian nurse's death sentence not ratified by President: Yemeni embassy

Amit Shah vows to eliminate Naxals by March 2026 after Chhattisgarh attack

Topics :Justin TrudeauCanadaPM Justin Trudeau

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story