PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said PM Modi informed him over a call that he would attend the 47th Asean Summit virtually as Diwali celebrations continue in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Kuala Lumpur virtually due to the ongoing Diwali festivities, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday.
 
In a post on X, Ibrahim said he received a call from PM Modi last night, during which the two leaders discussed the 47th Asean Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.
 
“He (PM Modi) informed me that he would be attending the summit virtually, as the Deepavali celebrations would still be taking place in India at that time. I respect his decision and extended my best wishes for a joyous Deepavali to him and to all the people of India,” Ibrahim said.
 
US President Trump, others to attend in person
 
The 10 Asean member countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — will participate in the meeting.
 
Malaysia has also invited US President Donald Trump and leaders of several dialogue-partner countries. Trump has confirmed his attendance and is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip.
 
India–Malaysia ties remain strong
 
Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the depth of India–Malaysia relations, saying India “remains an important partner” for Malaysia across trade, investment, technology, education, and regional security.
 
“Malaysia remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and further enhancing Asean–India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region,” he added.
 
Cambodia visit postponed
 
According to initial plans, PM Modi was also expected to visit Cambodia along with Malaysia during the summit week. However, as he will not be travelling to Malaysia, the Cambodia trip stands postponed.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

