PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Kuala Lumpur virtually due to the ongoing Diwali festivities, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Ibrahim said he received a call from PM Modi last night, during which the two leaders discussed the 47th Asean Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

“He (PM Modi) informed me that he would be attending the summit virtually, as the Deepavali celebrations would still be taking place in India at that time. I respect his decision and extended my best wishes for a joyous Deepavali to him and to all the people of India,” Ibrahim said.

US President Trump, others to attend in person The 10 Asean member countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — will participate in the meeting. Malaysia has also invited US President Donald Trump and leaders of several dialogue-partner countries. Trump has confirmed his attendance and is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip. India–Malaysia ties remain strong Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the depth of India–Malaysia relations, saying India “remains an important partner” for Malaysia across trade, investment, technology, education, and regional security. “Malaysia remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and further enhancing Asean–India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region,” he added.