Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

Germany is a member of the 27-nation bloc, European Union. India and the EU are negotiating a trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
During the visit on October 23, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, and Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa Levin Holle. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Berlin, Germany this week to meet government officials and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During the visit on October 23, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, and Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa Levin Holle.

"Discussions during the meeting will focus on further strengthening the dynamic Indo-German economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation," the commerce ministry said.

He will also participate in the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) -- an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

The minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of leading German companies such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Germany is a member of the 27-nation bloc, European Union. India and the EU are negotiating a trade agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India not going to buy much oil from Russia, says US President Donald Trump

India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

INS Sahyadri arrives for India-Japan maritime exercise 'JAIMEX 25'

India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

Malaysia says PM Modi to attend East Asia summit; MEA yet to confirm

Topics :Piyush GoyalExternal Affairs Defence Security NewsIndiaIndia Germany

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story