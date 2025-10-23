INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

Indian warship INS Trikand carried out a rescue mission on board a Cameroon-flagged commercial carrier off the coast of Djibouti after the vessel caught fire, in which two crew members were killed.

The vessel, MT Falcon, had 26 crew members (one British and 25 Indians), and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity, according to the Indian Navy.

It said INS Trikand was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting and search and rescue assistance to the vessel.

"A team of firefighting and medical specialists from INS Trikand boarded MT Falcon and recovered the mortal remains of two missing crew, braving intense heat, damaged structures and toxic fumes," the Navy posted on 'X'.