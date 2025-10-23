Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

The vessel, MT Falcon, had 26 crew members (one British and 25 Indians), and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity, according to the Indian Navy

INS Trikand
It said INS Trikand was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting and search and rescue assistance to the vessel (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian warship INS Trikand carried out a rescue mission on board a Cameroon-flagged commercial carrier off the coast of Djibouti after the vessel caught fire, in which two crew members were killed.

The vessel, MT Falcon, had 26 crew members (one British and 25 Indians), and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity, according to the Indian Navy.

It said INS Trikand was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting and search and rescue assistance to the vessel.

"A team of firefighting and medical specialists from INS Trikand boarded MT Falcon and recovered the mortal remains of two missing crew, braving intense heat, damaged structures and toxic fumes," the Navy posted on 'X'.

"The mortal remains were subsequently handed over to the Embassy of India in Djibouti," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Willing to pay extra to build resilience in our supply chains: Goyal

Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

India not going to buy much oil from Russia, says US President Donald Trump

India, EU discuss resolution of pending issues in proposed trade pact

India, Chad discuss boosting ties in military training, counter-terrorism

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerGulf of AdenDjibouti

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story