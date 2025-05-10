Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi chairs high-level meet with defence brass amid Pak conflict

PM Modi chairs high-level meet with defence brass amid Pak conflict

The conflict with Pakistan has intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs
Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan | Image:X/@PMOIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the emerging security situation amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan.

Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to review the security scenario and chalk out strategies for the future course of action, officials said.

The conflict with Pakistan has intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations.

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in the forward areas, India said on Saturday, as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities.

"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to the border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

