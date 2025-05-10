NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators have issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing a temporary suspension of civilian operations at 32 airports across northern and western India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release.

Citing “operational reasons”, the ministry stated that the suspension would remain in force from 9 May until 5:29 am on 15 May.

Airports affected by the closure

The affected airports span multiple states:

-Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Leh, Thoise, Jammu, Srinagar, Awantipora -Punjab: Adampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot -Haryana: Ambala -Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kullu, Gaggal -Chandigarh -Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Uttarlai -Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Porbandar, Rajkot, Naliya -Uttar Pradesh: Hindon, Saharanpur

What is a NOTAM?

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is an official communication issued by aviation authorities to inform pilots and aviation personnel about temporary or urgent changes that may affect flight safety or operations. These may include:

-Runway closures

Also Read

-Airspace restrictions

-Navigational aid outages

-Temporary obstacles or hazards

-Changes in airport procedures

ALSO READ: Delhi airport operations normal amid evolving airspace conditions: DIAL NOTAMs are essential for flight planning. Pilots are required to review relevant NOTAMs before each flight to stay informed of any issues that could affect their route or destination. Notices are distributed electronically and updated frequently to ensure real-time access and operational safety.

NOTAMs are issued by government agencies and airport authorities, following standards set by Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) under the Convention on International Civil Aviation (CICA).

Recent use of NOTAMs in India

1. Airspace closures for military exercises (May 2025)

India issued a NOTAM for a large-scale IAF exercise in Rajasthan from 7–8 May 2025. Airspace was restricted for manoeuvres involving frontline jets and surveillance aircraft. Though routine, the move held added weight due to the regional security climate.

2. Temporary closure of 32 airports (May 2025)

As of 10 May, the AAI issued NOTAMs suspending civil flights at 32 airports. The measure, active until 15 May, is part of operational security precautions.

3. Airspace restrictions amid India–Pakistan tensions

India has also barred Pakistan-registered and military aircraft from its airspace from 30 April to 23 May 2025, responding to Pakistan’s earlier airspace closure for Indian flights after a terror strike.

Global examples of NOTAM usage

1. United States: FAA NOTAM system failure (January 2023)

A rare technical glitch grounded all domestic flights on 11 January 2023, disrupting thousands of flights and underscoring the vital role NOTAMs play in aviation safety and operations.

2. International uses

NOTAMs are used to:

-Restrict airspace for VIP movements, military ops, or large public events -Issue SNOWTAMs for icy runway conditions -Issue BIRDTAMs to alert of high bird activity near airports

3. Pakistan: Temporary no-fly zones (May 2025)

ALSO READ: India repels Pak drone strikes at 26 sites, Srinagar airport targeted: Govt Pakistan declared temporary no-fly zones over Islamabad and Lahore until 2 May, citing fears of Indian strikes. These were formalised through NOTAMs.

How NOTAMs matter

NOTAMs are indispensable for:

Flight safety: Alerting pilots to real-time hazards or changes

Operational coordination: Facilitating airspace planning during events or emergencies

National security: Allowing rapid airspace control in response to geopolitical threats

Their effective management ensures both routine continuity and crisis response in aviation operations.

Airspace restrictions across key routes

In addition to airport closures, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) have also been temporarily restricted. These segments are closed from ground level to unlimited altitude until 14 May (5:29 am on 15 May).

"Airlines and flight operators have been advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimise disruption," the release added.

India–Pakistan tension

ALSO READ: 'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions These measures come after cross-border tensions escalated, with Pakistan allegedly targeting civilian infrastructure in several Indian cities on the nights of 8 and 9 May.

In response, Indian authorities implemented:

-School closures -Blackouts in vulnerable areas -Suspension of leave for police and administrative staff

States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar heightened alert levels. Reports indicate India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple drones and other threats launched from across the border.