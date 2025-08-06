Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to attend SCO summit in China, first visit after 2020 Galwan clash

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in China, first visit after 2020 Galwan clash

This will mark PM Modi's first trip to China since relations between the two nations soured following the 2020 military standoff in Galwan

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo: PTI
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China's Tianjin city for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on August 31, according to a tweet by NDTV.
 
This will mark PM Modi's first trip to China since relations between the two nations soured following the 2020 military standoff in Galwan, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Russia reaffirm defence ties and privileged strategic partnership

Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

US rejects India's WTO tariff talks request on steel, aluminium: Govt

Go beyond routine modernisation; prep for post-Sindoor norms: CDS to forces

Indian military must stay ready to counter all Pakistani threats: CDS

Topics :Narendra ModiChinaIndia China relationsBS Web ReportsShanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story