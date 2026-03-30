PM Modi, Dutch PM Rob Jetten discuss strategic ties in phone conversation

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Monday held a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that focused on boosting India-Netherlands strategic partnership including in areas of defence, innovation and trade.

Jetten was sworn in as the prime minister of the Netherlands last month. He is the youngest leader to hold the top post in the European nation.

It is learnt that the West Asia crisis and its economic impact figured in conversation between the two prime ministers.

"Our ties with India are growing stronger and stronger. Earlier this year, the EU and India concluded a major trade agreement, and the Netherlands and India are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade," the Dutch leader said on social media.