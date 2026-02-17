PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President Macron in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting with key Cabinet ministers in attendance.

"It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

The French President, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, he paid tribute to the victims of 2008 terroirst attacks in Mumbai.

"At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination," Macron said in a post on X.

This is Macron's fourth visit to India since 2017 since his election in 2017. During his meeting with PM Modi, the two leaders are expected to review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas. The two leaders will also formally inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, a programme announced during Macron’s 2024 State Visit to India to deepen collaboration among startups, research institutions and industry stakeholders in both countries. Following the discussion, they are expected to participate in the India–France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and attend a cultural programme at the Gateway of India. According to media reports, a major defence deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets is also likely to be announced.