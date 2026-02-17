PM Narendra Modi to visit Israel next week, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel "next week," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said that leaders from several nations are approaching Israel for defence technology.

According to Israel PMO, Netanyahu said, "The war showed the prowess of Israel, the enormous capacities here, the high-tech, deep-tech capabilities that astonish the world. That is not only in the military field; it has immediate consequences in the civilian field, and people understand it, so they come here. The Chancellor of Germany was here in his initiative; we'd like to talk about our defense industry, in which they want to invest a very, very large amount of money."

"Who's coming here next week? (Indian PM) Narendra Modi. Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. India is not a small country. It has 1.5 billion people. In India, Israel is enormously popular," he added. Last month, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar confirmed that an invitation has been extended to PM Modi to visit Israel, adding that preparations are underway and official announcements on dates will be made in due course. "The invitation was extended. We are in preparations, and in due time, there will be declarations regarding specific dates," Azar said in an interview with ANI on the sidelines of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in New Delhi.