PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Ghana’s Parliament, highlighting the shared colonial past of India and Ghana and their belief in democracy.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage," PM Modi said. "Our friendship is sweeter than your famous Sugar Loaf Pineapple."

PM Modi is on an official visit to Ghana - the first by an Indian prime minister in the last three decades.

During his speech, PM Modi underscored the need for reform in global institutions to reflect the interests of the Global South.

ALSO READ: Ghana shows 'clear interest' in defence support from India: MEA secretary "The world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south...We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency," PM Modi said. He further stated that together, both countries will shape a future full of promises and progress. Earlier, Ghana conferred PM Modi with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' - the country's national honour - for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".