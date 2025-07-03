Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple'

PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple'

In Ghana's Parliament, PM Modi calls for reforming global institutions to reflect Global South interests

PM Modi in Ghana
PM Modi is on an official visit to Ghana - the first by an Indian prime minister in the last three decades. (Photo: X/BJP)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Ghana’s Parliament, highlighting the shared colonial past of India and Ghana and their belief in democracy.
 
"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage," PM Modi said. "Our friendship is sweeter than your famous Sugar Loaf Pineapple."
 
PM Modi is on an official visit to Ghana - the first by an Indian prime minister in the last three decades.
 
During his speech, PM Modi underscored the need for reform in global institutions to reflect the interests of the Global South.
 
"The world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change,  pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south...We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency," PM Modi said. 
 
He further stated that together, both countries will shape a future full of promises and progress.
 
Earlier, Ghana conferred PM Modi with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' - the country's national honour - for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".
 
Speaking about the honour, PM Modi said, "Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour...On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour. I dedicate it to the enduring friendship and shared values that bind India and Ghana." 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak Air Force chief visits US; first trip by a serving officer in a decade

Quad countries are major maritime partners, says US State dept official

Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti-VIII concludes in France

Jaishankar meets FBI chief, praises India-US cooperation on counter terror

Operation Sindoor's message conveyed with great clarity, says Jaishankar

Topics :Narendra ModiNarendra Modi speechGhanaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story