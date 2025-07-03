Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets FBI chief, praises India-US cooperation on counter terror

Jaishankar meets FBI chief, praises India-US cooperation on counter terror

Jaishankar had earlier met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after which he said that they discussed the global situation and bilateral cooperation

S Jaishankar, FBI director Kash Patel
EAM S Jaishankar with FBI director Kash Patel | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time). Jaishankar expressed appreciation for cooperation between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Great to meet @FBIDirectorKash today. Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism."

Earlier, Jaishankar in a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that they discussed the global situation and bilateral cooperation.

"Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard in Washington, DC this afternoon. A good exchange on the global situation and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

On Tuesday (local time), Jaishankar held a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC and spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. The two leaders discussed opportunities for a deeper energy partnership between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "A useful conversation with US @ENERGY @SecretaryWright in Washington DC this evening. Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for a deeper India-US energy partnership."

The External Affairs Minister US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and held discussion on advancing defence partnership between two nations, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities.

"Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, he participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM).

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today's gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo - Pacific and keep it free and open."

Jaishankar met US State Secretary Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM) in Washington and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussed our bilateral partnership, including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

