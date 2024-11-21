PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Trinidad and Tobago PM Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit on the final leg of his three-nation tour.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that they talked about to diversify trade linkages between both the nations.

PM Modi also commended PM Rowley for adopting UPI platforms and welcomed the signing of MoU relating to agro and food processing.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of an MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step," PM Modi said.

Sharing details of the talks, MEA in a post on X, said that the leaders discussed ways to strengthen relations of both nations in areas of digital transformation, health, defence and maritime security, transportation and cultural exchanges.

"PM congratulated PM Rowley for adopting 's flagship UPI platform. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Trinidad and Tobago relations in areas of digital transformation, health, defence and maritime security, transportation and cultural exchanges. The Prime Ministers witnessed exchange of an MoU on setting up of Integrated Automatic Fruit and Vegetable Primary Processing Activities in Trinidad and Tobago," the post mentioned.

The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago has deep roots, dating back to May 30, 1845, when the first ship, Fatel Razack, brought 225 Indian indentured workers to Trinidad, then a British colony. Their descendants, now the largest ethnic group in the country, account for nearly 42 per cent of the population, contributing significantly to the nation's political, economic, and social fabric. This sizable Indian-origin population has helped foster close bilateral relations, reinforcing ties that span over 170 years.

Bilateral exchanges between the two countries have been significant, marked by visits from leaders such as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who attended the CHOGM Summit in Trinidad and Tobago in November 2009, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's state visit to India in January 2012.

These visits led to the signing of numerous agreements, further solidifying the bond. In recent years, PM Modi and PM Rowley met in 2018 during the CHOGM Summit in London, where they discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Additionally, the first-ever India-CARICOM Summit in September 2019 in New York resulted in a USD 150 million Line of Credit for renewable energy and climate change projects, and the creation of a joint task force to advance trade and regional development. PM Modi's current visit is also part of the broader CARICOM engagement, which aims to further deepen cooperation with the Caribbean community.

The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, numbering around 600 families, continues to play a crucial role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago recently waived visa requirements for Indian nationals visiting for tourism and business purposes, further promoting bilateral ties.