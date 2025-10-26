Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi calls for early review of India-Asean FTA to unlock trade potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks swift review of the ASEAN-India FTA to strengthen economic and maritime partnerships and boost cooperation in technology and energy

Modi, Narendra Modi
In his address, Modi congratulated Timor Leste on becoming the 11th member of ASEAN. He reiterated India’s support for ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality, and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific. | (Photo:PTI)
Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
At the India-Asean  (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit on Sunday, which he joined virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the early review of the free trade agreement, the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), “can unleash the full economic potential of our relationship for the benefit of our peoples and further strengthen regional cooperation.”
 
Modi underlined the need to increase India-ASEAN cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, emerging technologies, rare earths, and critical minerals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
 
India, ASEAN leaders review comprehensive strategic partnership
 
Modi and ASEAN leaders jointly reviewed progress in ASEAN-India relations and discussed initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Prime Minister thanked his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim for his flexibility in hosting the 22nd  Asean-India Summit virtually and for making excellent arrangements for the meeting.
 
2026 to be designated as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation
 
Modi announced that 2026 will be designated as the “ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation” to forge partnerships in the blue economy. He proposed organising the Second ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the Second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise to promote a secure maritime environment.
 
Focus on renewable energy and regional expertise development
 
The Prime Minister announced the training of 400 professionals in renewable energy to support the ASEAN Power Grid initiative and proposed establishing a Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University to develop regional expertise.
 
He also announced plans to hold the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal, Gujarat, along with a conference on maritime security cooperation.
 

Topics :Narendra ModiASEANIndia-ASEAN summit

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

