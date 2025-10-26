Indian Envoy to US discusses trade deal, energy security with US Senator

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday discussed a mutually beneficial trade agreement, energy security and oil and gas trade with Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Had a productive meeting with @SenatorShaheen, Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee @SFRCdems. Our discussions focused on our work to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade arrangement, India's energy security and increasing oil and gas trade with the US, and shared geopolitical challenges in our region, Kwatra posted on social media.

The Indian Ambassador also shared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also reiterated our PM's stance for peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine through constructive dialogue and diplomacy, Kwatra added. The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding. "We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said on Friday. In the Berlin Global Dialogue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will not do any deal in a hurry or with a "gun to our head". Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.