US ties with Pakistan not at India's expense, says US Secy of State Rubio

The United States is seeking to expand its strategic partnership with Pakistan, but not at the cost of its longstanding relationship with India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters aboard a flight to Doha, Rubio said Washington’s approach reflects a “mature, pragmatic foreign policy”.

“Just like India has ties with countries that the US doesn’t, the vice versa applies,” he said. “I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important.”

Rubio said the US intends to rebuild its alliance with Islamabad beyond counterterrorism. “We’ve had a long history of partnering with Pakistan on counter-terror and things of that nature. We’d like to expand it beyond that, if possible,” he said.