US-Pakistan relations don't come at expense of India, says Marco Rubio

A day before his meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the expanding US-Pakistan strategic relationship does not come at the expense of Washington’s relations with India.

“I don’t think anything we are doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic and important,” Rubio told the media en route to Doha for a refuelling stop before landing in Kuala Lumpur later in the day.

Rubio: US, Pakistan ties to expand beyond counter-terrorism

The US Secretary of State said the US has had a long history of partnering with Pakistan on counter-terrorism. “We would like to expand it beyond that, if possible,” he said, adding that the Indians are mature when it comes to diplomacy, and “have some relationships with countries that we don’t have relationships with. So, it’s part of a mature, pragmatic foreign policy,” he said. Jaishankar, who landed in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the EAS, is scheduled to meet Rubio on Monday. The two are set to review trade negotiations between the two countries and India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Trade tariffs and Russian oil purchases on the agenda With the US leadership repeatedly acknowledging that India will reduce its purchases of Russian oil completely, there is a likelihood of forward movement on New Delhi’s demand that the White House cut down tariffs on India, especially the additional 25 per cent imposed for buying Russian oil. Jaishankar and Rubio last met in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. ALSO READ: Devise way to capture placement figures on NCS portal, tells House panel In his brief interaction with the press en route to Doha, US President Donald Trump said that China is reducing its purchase of Russian oil substantially and India is cutting back completely. He also noted that the US has imposed sanctions on entities dealing in Russian oil. Trump repeated his claim that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying he used trade as a bargaining chip to secure peace between the two sides — a claim India has repeatedly rejected, pointing out that Pakistan had requested cessation of hostilities.

India diversifying oil portfolio, says Rubio To a question on India’s purchase of Russian oil, Rubio said India has expressed interest in diversifying its oil portfolio. “So, obviously the more we sell them, the less they’ll buy from someone else,” the US Secretary of State said. The Trump administration has recently signed deals with Pakistan on mining of critical minerals. It imposed a 19 per cent tariff rate on Pakistan, while a 50 per cent tariff remains on India. Asean a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, says Modi Prime Minister Modi addressed the India-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) annual summit on Sunday afternoon. “Even in these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress. Our strong partnership is emerging as a powerful foundation for global stability and growth,” Modi said.

He said the grouping is a key pillar of New Delhi’s ‘Act East’ policy. “India has always fully supported ‘ASEAN centrality’ and ASEAN’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” he said. The prime minister said India has “stood firmly with its ASEAN friends” in every crisis, and two-way cooperation in the spheres of maritime security and the blue economy is growing rapidly. “In light of this, we are declaring 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation,” he announced. India, ASEAN leaders push for deeper trade and tourism ties In his speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that India and ASEAN would soon conclude their negotiations on a review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).