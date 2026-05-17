PM Modi lands in Sweden; to hold talks on trade, technology, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sweden on Sunday, where he will hold talks on trade, technology, defence and other key sectors.

The prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets while landing in Gothenburg. He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.

"I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more," Modi said in a social media post.

He further said, "With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe." Modi's two-day Sweden tour will focus on exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.