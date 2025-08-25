Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to MND, of the nine sorties, five crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's MND detected four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters. In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Regular inspections are set to begin next year to address the issue of military personnel, civil servants, and public-school educators possessing Chinese citizenship or household registration, according to a report by the Taipei Times citing the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). Article 9-1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area states that Taiwanese individuals who obtain Chinese household registration or a Chinese passport will lose their Taiwanese citizenship and be barred from working in the military, public service, or public education, as reported.