PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart, agrees to advance bilateral ties

Leaders noted that India-New Zealand relationship is anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, reiterating their firm commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new height

Modi thanked Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and was assured of his continued efforts towards their security and well-being | Image credit: PM Modi's X handle, Handle: @PMOIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory call from his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on his re-election as the two leaders agreed to advance their bilateral ties in sectors such as trade and economic cooperation, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education and space among others.

Modi's office said in a statement on Saturday that both leaders noted that India-New Zealand relationship is anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, reiterating their firm commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new heights in the years to come.

It said, "Highlighting the momentum generated by the recent high-level contacts between the two sides, they agreed to advance the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic cooperation, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education, space among others."

Modi thanked Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and was assured of his continued efforts towards their security and well-being.

He later posted on X, "I thank Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for his call and warm felicitations. Reiterated our firm commitment to take forward India-New Zealand ties, which are rooted in shared democratic values and people-to-people ties. Appreciate his efforts towards the security and well-being of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand."

Modi returned to power for a third straight term in the recent Lok Sabha polls.


First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

