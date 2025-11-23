Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni here on Sunday and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, investment, technology, AI, space, defence and security.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the two leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, which reiterates their common resolve to fight terrorism.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.