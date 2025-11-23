Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to bolster ties in trade, defence & security

PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to bolster ties in trade, defence & security

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, he added

Giorgia Meloni, Italy PM, Meloni, Giorgia, Modi, Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni here on Sunday and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, investment, technology, AI, space, defence and security.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the two leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, which reiterates their common resolve to fight terrorism.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"Their talks centred around deepening ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, he added.

Meloni expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in 2026, he said.

India-Italy trade is estimated at about USD 15 billion in 2023-2024, while Foreign Direct Investments from Italy into India are estimated at about USD 4 billion since the year 2000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Op Sindoor was orchestra where every musician played role: Army chief

J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

'Special' summit: PM Narendra Modi begins SA visit to attend G20 meet

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-ItalyItaly

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story