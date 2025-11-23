Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

He said the discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Goyal also highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He said the discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement.

"Shared the positive outcomes of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, and the first big step towards FTA negotiations. Also underlined India's robust growth story and the wide-ranging business opportunities for Israeli partners," Goyal said in a social media post.

The Indian minister also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his three-day visit.

"Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me," he said.

Goyal also highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation.

"Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel's hi-tech strengths with India's scale and talent," he said.

He also sought the Prime Minister's guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science and technology and innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Op Sindoor was orchestra where every musician played role: Army chief

J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

'Special' summit: PM Narendra Modi begins SA visit to attend G20 meet

Topics :Piyush GoyalisraelIndia Israel ties

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story