Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He said the discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement.

"Shared the positive outcomes of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, and the first big step towards FTA negotiations. Also underlined India's robust growth story and the wide-ranging business opportunities for Israeli partners," Goyal said in a social media post.

The Indian minister also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his three-day visit.