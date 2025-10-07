Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

The PMO said that the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "special and privileged strategic partnership"

Modi Putin
PM said he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend birthday greetings and review India-Russia bilateral ties.
 
"PM warmly congratulated President Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours," the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
 
It added that the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between New Delhi and Moscow.
 
PM Modi added that he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

