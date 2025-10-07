Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

The MND said they responded to the situation accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Monday, the MND detected 10 sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels, while of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Meanwhile, Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare, assessing Taiwan's reactions to various types of intrusions, Taipei Times reported, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War published. Earlier, several Chinese fishing vessels emitted counterfeit automatic identification system (AIS) signals in Taiwan's waters, with one imitating a Russian warship and another pretending to be a Chinese law enforcement vessel, the report indicated.