Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around territory

Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare

The MND said they responded to the situation accordingly. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

The MND said they responded to the situation accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Monday, the MND detected 10 sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels, while of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare, assessing Taiwan's reactions to various types of intrusions, Taipei Times reported, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War published.

Earlier, several Chinese fishing vessels emitted counterfeit automatic identification system (AIS) signals in Taiwan's waters, with one imitating a Russian warship and another pretending to be a Chinese law enforcement vessel, the report indicated.

The report referenced data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence, revealing that throughout August and the previous month, the Chinese fishing boat Min Shi Yu 06718 navigated through the Taiwan Strait while periodically sending out its own AIS and that of a vessel named Hai Xun 15012, as reported by Taipei Times.

Hai Xun vessels are typically operated by the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA), a civilian law enforcement body that has not played a significant role in China's coercive actions against Taiwan, the report stated. This makes it more plausible that a fishing vessel was impersonating a CMSA ship, rather than vice versa, the report explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

