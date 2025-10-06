India ready to work with any govt in Bangladesh chosen by its people: Misri

India is firmly in favour of holding free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh at the earliest and it is ready to work with any government chosen by the people in the polls, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

Misri also said that India has a stake in the peace, progress and stability of Bangladesh.

The foreign secretary made the remarks while interacting with a group of visiting journalists from Bangladesh.

"We will work with any government that emerges through the mandate of the people of Bangladesh," Misri said.

Bangladesh's interim government has already announced that parliamentary elections in the country will be held in February next year.

"I want to be very, very clear that India is firmly in favour of free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh and it is in favour of these elections being held at the earliest possible time," he said. "We are encouraged by the fact that Bangladeshi authorities themselves have spoken about a timeframe for these elections and we would look forward to these elections taking place," he said. There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

To a question on Bangladesh's interim government seeking extradition of Hasina from India, Misri said it is a legal issue and that both sides can work on it. "All I would say is that this is a judicial and legal process. It requires engagement and consultations between the two governments. We are examining this issue and we look forward to working together with the Bangladesh authorities on these issues. Beyond that, I don't think it would be constructive to say anything further at this point," he said. Asked about disruptions in bilateral trade, Misri said they have occurred in view of "decisions that have been taken within Bangladesh".