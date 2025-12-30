'Avoid actions that undermine peace': PM Modi on reported Putin home attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “deeply concerned” by reports suggesting that the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin had been targeted, and urged all sides to exercise restraint and stay focused on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them."

PM Modi's statement comes after Russia accused Ukraine of launching a large-scale drone attack on Putin's residence, an allegation that Kyiv has strongly denied, calling it a fabricated claim aimed at disrupting peace efforts. According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out a drone attack targeting the Russian President’s residence in the Novgorod region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the incident and said Russia would respond to what it described as a hostile act. Lavrov said all unmanned aerial vehicles involved in the alleged attack were intercepted and destroyed. Russian authorities added that there were no casualties or damage reported following the incident.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russia's deadly attack on Kyiv Despite the allegation, Russia said that it would not exit ongoing negotiations. However, Moscow indicated that it may reassess its position at the negotiating table, citing what it termed “terrorist actions” by Ukrainian armed forces. Ukraine rejects claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the accusations, accusing Moscow of spreading false narratives to derail diplomatic progress. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.”