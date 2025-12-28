Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russia's deadly attack on Kyiv

Speaking in Halifax, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskyy linked the prolonged assault to Russia's intentions, a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump i

Zelenskyy alleged that Russia fired more than 500 drones and over 40 missiles during the attack. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After Russia unleashed a fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv and nearby regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "man of war."

Speaking in Halifax, Nova Scotia, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskyy linked the prolonged assault to Russia's intentions, a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

"We want peace," Zelenskyy said. "And he's a man of war."

Zelenskyy made a stop in Canada as he prepared for talks with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he is expected to present a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict. Trump has earlier stated that any peace proposal would require his "approval."

 

During his stopover, Zelenskyy held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as leaders from NATO and the European Union.

He urged strong positions on both the battlefield and the diplomatic front to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war."

Following the meetings, Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, "Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace."

The remarks came hours after Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and surrounding regions, killing at least two people and injuring four others.

Zelenskyy alleged that Russia fired more than 500 drones and over 40 missiles during the attack. According to CNN, the assault lasted more than 10 hours, disrupting daily life in Kyiv and causing widespread power outages that lasted for several hours.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones - a large number of 'shaheds' - as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv - energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters, and rescuers and repair teams will start work as soon as the air raid alerts stop."

The attack came a day after Zelenskyy confirmed his upcoming meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet the US leader at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday, December 28, 2025, where discussions will focus on the peace plan and potential US security guarantees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

