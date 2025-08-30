PM Modi's visit to boost China-India relations: Chinese envoy to India

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Saturday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and expressed confidence that the "visit will inject new momentum into China-India relations."

"Warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi to China to attend #SCOsummit. Confident that this visit will inject new momentum into #China-India relations," he said in a post on X.

The warm reception at the airport was followed by vibrant cultural performances at the hotel where the PM is staying. The performance featured traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.