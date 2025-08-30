India's defence can't depend on 'uncertain foreign interference': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined that India’s defence architecture cannot depend on “uncertain foreign interference” and must instead rely on domestic capabilities. Addressing the NDTV Defence Summit, he announced that the government aims to provide full aerial security to critical installations nationwide under the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defence system within the next decade.

He emphasised that the shield would combine both defensive and offensive capabilities, calling it a “game changer” in the face of modern warfare. He noted the lessons from Operation Sindoor , where India’s air defence capacity played a pivotal role.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Singh had said that India’s armed forces must be prepared for all kinds of security challenges, ranging from short-duration conflicts to prolonged wars lasting up to five years, given the unpredictable geopolitical environment.

Speaking at the ‘Ran Samvad’ conclave at the Army War College, he had emphasised that modern warfare now relies on technology and intelligence rather than just troop numbers or weapon stockpiles. ALSO READ: Armed forces must be prepared for longer conflicts, says Rajnath Singh Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the Sudarshan Chakra air defence project on Independence Day, days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir hinted at possible strikes on Indian border installations. Self-reliance is sovereignty, not protectionism The defence minister rejected the notion that indigenisation equates to protectionism. “In the defence sector, self-reliance is not an issue of protectionism at all, rather, it is an issue of sovereignty, national autonomy, and self-confidence,” Singh said. He added that defence manufacturing today is not only about safeguarding borders, but also about strengthening the economy and securing its future.

Singh said the shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option. "In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he said. ALSO READ: IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands "Today, the defence sector is not only the foundation of national security but has also become a pillar in strengthening our economy and securing its future," the defence minister said. Vice-chief slams Pakistan over terrorist funerals Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, vice-chief of the Air Staff, delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan for offering ‘state funerals’ to terrorists neutralised in Operation Sindoor. Displaying photographs of Pakistani leaders attending a funeral in Muridke, one of the sites targeted by Indian forces, he said, “A picture speaks more than a thousand words.”