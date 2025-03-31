Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a message to Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus wishing the people of the Muslim majority neighbouring country on Eid-ul-Fitr.

As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr, read the message, shared by Yunus' press wing.

Modi wrote over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer.

The Indian prime minister called the joyous occasion a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude and unity while it reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity and solidarity that bind us together as nations and as members of the global community.

We wish for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world. May the bonds of friendship among our countries grow stronger, the message read.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

