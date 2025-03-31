India, US to begin tri-service HADR exercise 'Tiger Triumph' on Tuesday

Amid India's ongoing Operation Brahma to assist Myanmar following last week's devastating earthquake, India and the United States (US) will commence the fourth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph, a bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, on Tuesday. The 13-day exercise, taking place on the Eastern Seaboard, will continue till April 13.

"The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and for the formulation of standard operating procedures to establish a combined coordination centre that would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US joint task forces during exercises and in times of crises or contingencies," said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

The Indian side will be represented by four Navy ships — the landing platform dock INS Jalashwa, amphibious warfare vessel INS Gharial, guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai, and fleet tanker INS Shakti — along with their complement of helicopters and landing craft. The Navy’s P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft will also participate. Additionally, troops from the Army’s 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mechanised Infantry Battalion will take part. The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) C-130 transport aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters, and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will also be involved. On the US side, the exercise will see the participation of US Navy ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson, with troops from the US Marine Division embarked.

The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled to commence at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and will continue till April 7. During this phase, participants from both sides will engage in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions. On completion of the harbour phase, the ships, with troops embarked, will proceed to the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations off Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

"During the exercise, a joint command and control centre will be established by the Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave. The IAF RAMT and the US Navy medical team will also set up a joint medical camp to provide medical aid," said the Navy spokesperson. The exercise will conclude on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.

The India-US exercise is taking place alongside Operation Brahma, India’s ongoing assistance mission to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on March 28. The Ministry of External Affairs-led HADR efforts are being undertaken in coordination with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the Army, the IAF, and the National Disaster Response Force.

Indian Navy ships Satpura and Savitri from the Eastern Naval Command sailed for Yangon on March 29 as part of the Navy’s immediate HADR response. A day later, on March 30, Navy ships Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command also sailed for Yangon to support the HADR operations. Together, these ships are carrying approximately 52 tonnes of relief material, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency supplies.

Both Operation Brahma and Exercise Tiger Triumph come amid India’s commitment to reaffirming its role as the first responder in the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region.