'7 Indian states are landlocked': Yunus calls Bangladesh 'ocean guardian'

Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus has said that the country remains the "only guardian" of the ocean as the seven northeastern states of India are "landlocked." He made these remarks during his recent visit to China.

“Seven states of eastern India — the seven sisters — they are landlocked. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean,” Yunus said.

Yunus further outlined opportunities for economic collaboration with China, stating, “Build things, produce things, market things. Nepal has hydropower, Bhutan has hydropower, we can bring to our purpose. You can produce in Bangladesh and sell in China.” further outlined opportunities for economic collaboration with China, stating, “Build things, produce things, market things. Nepal has hydropower, Bhutan has hydropower, we can bring to our purpose. You can produce in Bangladesh and sell in China.”

The Indian government is yet to react to his statement.

Muhammad Yunus' China visit

Yunus’ visit to China comes amid Dhaka's frosty ties with New Delhi after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government last year. Yunus had initially sought a visit to India before travelling to China. However, his press secretary claimed that the request did not receive a favourable response from New Delhi.

During his visit to China, nine bilateral agreements were signed between Bangladesh and China. The agreements span economic and technical cooperation, infrastructure development, media, culture, and healthcare. He also secured commitments from President Xi Jinping to consider lowering interest rates on Chinese loans and to increase Chinese investments in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina administration. Dhaka also sought Beijing’s participation in the modernisation of Mongla Port. In a notable policy shift, Bangladesh welcomed Chinese involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, a plan previously associated with India under theadministration. Dhaka also sought Beijing’s participation in the modernisation of Mongla Port.

Bangladesh’s strained ties with India

Bangladesh witnessed a dramatic political shift in 2024 as mass protests led to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The unrest began in July 2024 over a controversial public sector job quota system, escalating into widespread student-led demonstrations.

Facing mounting pressure, Hasina resigned on August 5, 2024, and fled to India via a military helicopter, marking the end of her 15-year tenure. In her absence, an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, was formed.

Under the Yunus regime, relations between India and Bangladesh have nosedived, with New Delhi complaining about the rise of anti-India sentiment in the country and attacks on minorities, especially Hindus. Bangladesh, however, has denied these charges, calling the issues an internal matter.