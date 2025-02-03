PM Modi set to pay 2-day visit to US beginning Feb 12 for talks with Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the US beginning February 12 to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Donald Trump, PM Modi
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
As per the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said.

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

Modi will be among a very handful of foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power for the second term.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

