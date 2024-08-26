PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine visit, Bangladesh situation

In a phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability in the eastern European country. The two leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi said on 'X'.





"We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," he said.

An official readout said Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine.

In the phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi and Biden reiterated their commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in Quad.

PM Modi and President Biden highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity, the statement said.