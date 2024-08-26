Why is China set to hold live-fire military drills along Myanmar border?

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is set to conduct a three-day live-fire drill starting Tuesday along the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday, citing an announcement by the provincial government of Yunnan in southwest China.





ALSO READ: What peace in Bangladesh, Myanmar means for security in India's Northeast The designated drill area includes key points such as the city of Ruili near Huyi and Wanting townships, Zhenkang county near Mengdui township, and the autonomous county of Gengma Dai and Wa near Mengding township, added the SCMP report.

The Monday announcement from Yunnan came shortly after the PLA Southern Theatre Command declared that its troops were being deployed to Ruili and Zhenkang "to carry out border armed patrols and air-to-ground joint patrols".

Why is China going to hold live-fire military drills near Myanmar border?

Regarding the upcoming drills, the PLA has reportedly stated that their purpose is "to test the theatre troops' abilities in rapid mobility, three-dimensional containment, and joint combat", and "to maintain the safety and stability of the border areas".





ALSO READ: Myanmar violence tops discussion as Southeast Asian diplomats meet in Laos Citing a PLA commentator, the SCMP report stated that this week's drill is intended to prevent potential spillover from Myanmar's civil war and to ensure the security of China's border.

According to the commentator, the PLA drill "is highly targeted", reflecting China's deep concern for the peace and stability of the region, as well as the security of its border.

The commentator further highlighted that China's substantial investments in Myanmar could be jeopardised by the ongoing conflict. "Only with border security can the economic development of the region be ensured," he said.

Citing a retired senior PLA colonel, the SCMP report stated that China would oppose any extension of the Myanmar conflict into its own territory, adding that Beijing is also striving to act as a peace broker.

Why is Myanmar important to China?

The live-fire drill will take place amid the escalating conflict within Myanmar, where the military government extended a state of emergency for another six months at the end of July in an effort to maintain its hold on power.

Beijing has undertaken several major projects in Myanmar in recent years, including the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

Myanmar also plays a crucial role in Beijing's strategic goal of securing direct access to the Indian Ocean, as China seeks to reduce its reliance on the narrow Strait of Malacca for oil imports.

Myanmar's northern Shan state, which shares a border with China, has been a focal point of the ongoing unrest. A coalition of rebel militias, known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, has been leading offensives there since last October, posing a significant challenge to the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected government in 2021.

In January, an incident in the town of Nansan in Yunnan resulted in five people being injured by shelling from across the border, leading Beijing to issue a protest and call for a ceasefire in Myanmar. The Yunnan province shares approximately 2,000 kilometres of border with Myanmar.

A ceasefire brokered by China in January collapsed in June with the resumption of large-scale fighting.

Despite this, Beijing has continued to engage in public diplomatic efforts, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Myanmar earlier this month in a renewed attempt to mediate between the ruling junta and a coalition of rebel groups, with whom China also maintains relations.

In response to growing security concerns, China had held two live-fire drills in April along its border with Myanmar. At the time, the PLA Daily, the military's official newspaper, asserted that the Chinese army would take "all necessary measures" to protect its citizens.