PM Modi, EU leadership pledge to conclude FTA negotiations by year-end

India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday pledged to conclude the negotiations on their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year, discussed holding the India-EU Summit in New Delhi in early 2026, and the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where they underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

The phone call comes amid Washington’s disruptive trade policies, and alarm in the European capitals at New Delhi’s pivot towards Moscow, and its efforts at recalibrating its ties with Beijing. The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience. Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India-EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. The PM invited the two leaders to India for the same, the readout by the Indian government said.