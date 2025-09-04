Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, EU leadership pledge to conclude FTA negotiations by year-end

PM Modi, EU leadership pledge to conclude FTA negotiations by year-end

PM Modi held a joint phone call with EU leaders, pledging to conclude the FTA talks by year-end, discuss the 2026 India-EU Summit, and advance the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)

india eu trade negotiations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where they underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday pledged to conclude the negotiations on their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year, discussed holding the India-EU Summit in New Delhi in early 2026, and the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where they underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.
 
The phone call comes amid Washington’s disruptive trade policies, and alarm in the European capitals at New Delhi’s pivot towards Moscow, and its efforts at recalibrating its ties with Beijing. The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience.
 
Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India-EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. The PM invited the two leaders to India for the same, the readout by the Indian government said.
 
The Ukraine conflict also figured in the conversation, with von der Leyen saying in a social media post that India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end "its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace".
 
The phone call, largely focusing on the India-EU free trade deal and the summit, came days before EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic's planned trip to New Delhi amid reports of both sides making significant headway towards finalising the trade pact.
 
"Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now," von der Leyen said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

From drones to lasers: How science and tech powered China's military parade

Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

Trump assures Poland of continued US military presence in European nation

Germany 'strongly' supports India-EU FTA by autumn: FM Johann Wadephul

Topics :Narendra ModiEuropean UnionIndiaFTAtrade negotiations

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story