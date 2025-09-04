PM Modi, EU leadership pledge to conclude FTA negotiations by year-end

India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday pledged to conclude the negotiations on their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year, discussed holding the India-EU Summit in New Delhi in early 2026, and the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint phone call with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where they underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.
The phone call comes amid Washington’s disruptive trade policies, and alarm in the European capitals at New Delhi’s pivot towards Moscow, and its efforts at recalibrating its ties with Beijing. The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience.
Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India-EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. The PM invited the two leaders to India for the same, the readout by the Indian government said.
The Ukraine conflict also figured in the conversation, with von der Leyen saying in a social media post that India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end "its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace".
The phone call, largely focusing on the India-EU free trade deal and the summit, came days before EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic's planned trip to New Delhi amid reports of both sides making significant headway towards finalising the trade pact.
"Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now," von der Leyen said.
