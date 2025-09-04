From drones to lasers: How science and tech powered China's military parade

China’s largest military parade on Wednesday (September 3) offered a vivid display of how science and technology are transforming modern warfare. AI-powered vehicles, laser weapons, and advanced missiles were showcased, signalling a focus on innovation-driven military strength.

The parade in Tiananmen Square highlighted the People’s Liberation Army ’s (PLA) growing ability to integrate new technologies into combat, the South China Morning Post reported.

On land, uncrewed vehicles performed reconnaissance, assaults, bomb defusal, and squad support. Some tanks even operated alongside robotic wolves, while small combat vehicles could launch drones, enabling coordinated air-ground missions.

At sea, unmanned underwater and surface vehicles, including mine-deployment systems, allowed stealthy operations, independent targeting, and group attacks.

In the air, advanced drones and uncrewed planes executed reconnaissance, strikes, and aerial domination missions. Loyal wingman drones followed stealth fighter jets, performing reconnaissance, electronic interference, decoy operations, and even carrying weapons. These systems rely on a combination of hardware and algorithms. Flight control chips, sensors, batteries, and radar enhance performance, while AI algorithms allow drones to process large data sets in real time for autonomous mission execution, the news report said. Laser weapons: Precision and power Shipborne and vehicle-mounted laser weapons made their debut, designed for precise strikes and sustained operations. The news report quoted CCTV commentator Wei Dongxu as saying these lasers could "instantly neutralise low, slow and small targets, conduct quick multiple attacks and boost efficiency while reducing ammunition costs".

Chinese scientists have advanced laser technology by improving optics, thermal management, and materials science. Modern laser systems can operate without cooling even in hot environments, and domestic companies like Suzhou Everbright Photonics and Wuhan BD Laser Technology are leading in high-power semiconductor laser chips — a field once dominated by the US and Germany, the news report said. Missiles: Physics in action Cruise, hypersonic, and nuclear missiles were central to the parade. Cruise missiles such as the CJ-20A, YJ-18C, and CJ-1000 demonstrated long-range and precise strike capabilities. Hypersonic missiles, including the YJ-21, DF-17, and DF-26D, are designed to penetrate defences with high accuracy. China also showcased the DF-5C intercontinental nuclear missile with global strike range.

Missiles combine multiple scientific disciplines: aerodynamics, material science, thermal protection, sensors, and scramjet engines. High-speed physics research, wind tunnels, and advanced control systems enable precision, speed, and stability. Information warfare: Cyber and electronic combat The parade displayed three formations for information warfare: cyberspace, electronic countermeasures, and information support. • Cyberspace warfare equipment handles command, reconnaissance, sensing, and network attacks • Electronic countermeasure systems can disrupt enemy networks and protect Chinese aerial and space assets • Information support units use cloud computing, digital intelligence, and integrated networks to establish cyber systems for joint operations

China’s rise as a science power Much of China’s military modernisation is powered by advances in physics, optics, and materials science. The country now hosts eight of the world’s top 10 physics research institutions, according to the Nature Index, and leads in chemistry research as well. Developments in batteries, explosives, and components underpin both civilian and military technologies. The parade: A statement of power Held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, the parade combined a tribute to history with a display of cutting-edge technology. President Xi Jinping emphasised “immense national sacrifice” and stressed that peace requires global cooperation.