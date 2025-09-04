Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reprimanded his US counterpart Donald Trump for attempting to exert colonial-era pressure tactics on leaders of powerful economies like India and China, saying that is not the way to deal with the partners.

Powerful economies like India and China, with heavy populations, have their domestic political mechanism and laws, Putin, who is here to attend China's victory parade, told the media here on Wednesday.

When somebody tells you, they are going to punish you, you have to think about the leadership of those countries, those big courtiers, which have difficult periods of their history too, will react," the Russian president said.