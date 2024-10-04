Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / President Biden 'in discussion' on possible strikes on Iran oil faciitlites

President Biden 'in discussion' on possible strikes on Iran oil faciitlites

Oil prices rose following Biden's suggestion that US and Israeli officials were considering a possible Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe
Earlier, Biden had stated that he would not support Israel attacking Iranian nuclear sites | (Photo: shutterstock)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday stated that he is "in discussion" about possible strikes on Iranian oil facilities.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden, when asked if he would support Israel striking Iran's oil facilities, responded, "We're in discussion of that. I think -- I think that would be a little -- anyway."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oil prices rose following Biden's suggestion that US and Israeli officials were considering a possible Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities, as reported by the Washington Post.

Later, before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Florida and Georgia to inspect damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Biden was asked whether he would allow Israel to retaliate against Iran.

According to a White House statement, Biden said, "First of all, we don't allow Israel. We advise Israel. And nothing is going to happen today. We'll talk about that later."

A day earlier, Biden had stated that he would not support Israel attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

More From This Section

G-7 countries to hold emergency meeting as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Bangladesh interim govt recalls five envoys in major diplomatic reshuffle

Nepal, India, B'desh sign pact to facilitate cross-border electricity trade

Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as battle with Hezbollah continues

'Biased organisation with political agenda': India rejects USCIRF report

"The answer is no," Biden had told reporters on Wednesday when asked about this.

"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do," he added, noting that all G7 countries agree that Israel has "a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion."

He further mentioned that he had called for a meeting of the G7 countries, and they were working on a joint statement.

"... obviously, Iran has gone way out of--I mean, is way off board. We're putting together a joint statement. It hasn't been finalised yet. It will be done soon, probably by the time we land. And there are going to be some sanctions imposed on Iran," Biden told reporters.

Biden also said he would speak "relatively soon" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had warned of the consequences Iran would face after Tehran launched around 200 rockets in a direct missile attack on Israel on October 1.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid West Asia crisis PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Oil gains up by 4% on supply concerns as West Asia conflict intensifies

Markets in the times of war: Sharp correction and then a swift recovery

West Asia conflict escalation poses significant economic risks: IMF

Stock market strategy: Where to invest as Israel war escalates, oil rises

Topics :Joe BidenIsrael-Iran ConflictIsrael-PalestineLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story