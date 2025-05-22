President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry

President Droupadi Murmu, who's also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented gallantry awards during a Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 22). Six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous honours, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, with seven awarded posthumously, were conferred upon personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Armed Police Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Kirti Chakra: Second-highest peacetime gallantry award
The Kirti Chakra recognises exceptional courage away from the battlefield. Among the recipients:
Kirti Chakra (Living Recipients)
Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu – Indian Army
Major Manjit – Indian Army
Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)
Rifleman Ravi Kumar – Indian Army
Colonel Manpreet Singh – Indian Army
Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat – J&K Police
Naik Dilwar Khan – Indian Army
Shaurya Chakra: Awarded for valour and courage
A total of 33 personnel received the Shaurya Chakra. These included 26 living recipients and 7 posthumous honours.
The President’s office shared on X: "President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot). His undaunted courageous decision in a life-threatening situation to force land the aircraft on a dark night ensured the safety of a valuable national asset and precluded a probable loss of lives."
Shaurya Chakra (Living Recipients)
Major Vijay Verma – Indian Army
Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar – CRPF
Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo – CRPF
Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane – Indian Air Force
Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar – Indian Air Force
Special Police Officer Abdul Latif – J&K Police
Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia – Indian Army
Colonel Pawan Singh – Indian Army
Subedar P Pabin Singha – Indian Army
Major Sahil Randhawa – Indian Army
Lt Col CVS Nikhil – Indian Army
Major Tripatpreet Singh – Indian Army
Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav – Indian Navy
Deputy Commandant Lakhveer – CRPF
Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal – CRPF
Constable Malkit Singh – CRPF
Subedar Mohan Ram – Indian Army
Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal – Indian Navy
Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans – Indian Air Force
Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – Indian Air Force