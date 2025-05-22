President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 22). Six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous honours, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, with seven awarded posthumously, were conferred upon personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Armed Police Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. President Droupadi Murmu, who's also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented gallantry awards during a Defence Investiture Ceremony held aton Thursday (May 22). Six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous honours, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, with seven awarded posthumously, were conferred upon personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Armed Police Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kirti Chakra: Second-highest peacetime gallantry award

The Kirti Chakra recognises exceptional courage away from the battlefield. Among the recipients:

Kirti Chakra (Living Recipients)

Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu – Indian Army

Major Manjit – Indian Army

Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)

Rifleman Ravi Kumar – Indian Army

Colonel Manpreet Singh – Indian Army

Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat – J&K Police

Naik Dilwar Khan – Indian Army

Shaurya Chakra: Awarded for valour and courage

A total of 33 personnel received the Shaurya Chakra. These included 26 living recipients and 7 posthumous honours.

The President’s office shared on X: "President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot). His undaunted courageous decision in a life-threatening situation to force land the aircraft on a dark night ensured the safety of a valuable national asset and precluded a probable loss of lives."

Shaurya Chakra (Living Recipients)

Major Vijay Verma – Indian Army

Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar – CRPF

Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo – CRPF

Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane – Indian Air Force

Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar – Indian Air Force

Special Police Officer Abdul Latif – J&K Police

Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia – Indian Army

Colonel Pawan Singh – Indian Army

Subedar P Pabin Singha – Indian Army

Major Sahil Randhawa – Indian Army

Lt Col CVS Nikhil – Indian Army

Major Tripatpreet Singh – Indian Army

Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav – Indian Navy

Deputy Commandant Lakhveer – CRPF

Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal – CRPF

Constable Malkit Singh – CRPF

Subedar Mohan Ram – Indian Army

Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal – Indian Navy

Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans – Indian Air Force

Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – Indian Air Force

Major Kunal – Indian Army

Major Ashish Dahiya – Indian Army

Havildar Prakash Tamang – Indian Army

Major Satender Dhankar – Indian Army

Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon – Assam Rifles

Subedar Vikas Tomar – Indian Army

Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)

Major Aashish Dhonchak – Indian Army

Sepoy Pardeep Singh – Indian Army

Havildar Rohit Kumar – Indian Army

Constable Pawan Kumar – CRPF

Constable Devan C – CRPF

Vijayankutty G – BRO

Captain Deepak Singh – Indian Army

Acts of gallantry

According to the Ministry of Defence, the gallant actions took place across various regions: