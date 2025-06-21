Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu.

Police have arrested a local operative of the module and recovered six foreign-made pistols from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar district. The seized weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, the DGP said.

Dharam Singh, who operated the terror module, is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network of the module, the DGP said.