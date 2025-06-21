Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Punjab Police busts Pak-linked terror module; one held, six pistols seized

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination

terrorism ak47 guns violence
Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state. | File Image
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu.

Police have arrested a local operative of the module and recovered six foreign-made pistols from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar district. The seized weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, the DGP said.

Dharam Singh, who operated the terror module, is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network of the module, the DGP said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the weapons delivered via drones were meant for disruptive activities," Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state.

"The weapons were meant to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities Punjab. We are working to uncover the entire network and its international linkages," Bhullar said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India evacuates citizens from Iran, extends help to Nepal, Sri Lanka

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran, says MEA

International Yoga Day celebrated at UN with special meditation session

Iran-Israel conflict: India to evacuate Nepalese, Lankans under Op Sindhu

Israel in constant contact with MEA: Amb. Azar on evacuation of Indians

Topics :TerrorsimPunjab PoliceIndia-Pak conflictPakistan

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story