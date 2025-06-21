Iran-Israel conflict: India to evacuate Nepalese, Lankans under Op Sindhu

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday announced that Operation Sindhu, India’s mission to evacuate its nationals from Iran, will now include citizens from Nepal and Sri Lanka as well.

This comes following formal requests from the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, now entering its ninth day.

“The Embassy will extend assistance to Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals currently in Iran. Those wishing to be evacuated should contact us urgently through our Telegram channel or emergency helplines,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a statement.

Contact numbers for emergency coordination: +98 9010144557 +98 9128109115 +98 9128109109 The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to safeguard Indian nationals caught in the deteriorating security situation in Iran. So far, 517 Indian citizens have been successfully evacuated through special flights and coordinated land border crossings. Iran makes rare exception for India Meanwhile, in a significant diplomatic gesture, Iran has allowed India to operate three special evacuation flights from Mashhad to New Delhi, despite keeping its airspace closed to most international airlines due to ongoing missile and drone strikes involving Israeli and Iranian forces. These special flights were scheduled for Friday night and Saturday, specifically to bring back Indian students stranded in the region.

According to estimates, around 1,000 Indian students are expected to return in this phase of the evacuation mission. Earlier this week, the Indian government facilitated the return of 110 students from Urmia University in northern Iran. The students were first moved across the land border to Yerevan, Armenia, from where they were flown to New Delhi. Of the group, 94 students were from Jammu and Kashmir, with others hailing from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. ALSO READ: Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights Operation Sindhu extended to Israel Simultaneously, India has also extended Operation Sindhu to its nationals in Israel. On Thursday, the government announced plans to evacuate citizens via land borders, followed by air transport back to India.