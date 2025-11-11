PM Narendra Modi assures timely completion of India-Bhutan rail projects

India and Bhutan on Tuesday signed seven agreements, including New Delhi’s commitment to provide Rs 4,000 crore worth of concessional line of credit to Thimphu for Bhutan’s energy sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the Bhutanese leadership that he has instructed Indian officials to ensure timely implementation of the two rail projects linking the two countries.

In his address at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi said Indian investigating agencies “will get to the bottom” of the conspiracy behind the blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, and those responsible “will not be spared”.

The prime minister also attended the Global Peace Prayer Festival, where Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led a prayer in memory of the victims of the Delhi blast. Modi landed in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit. What are the key outcomes of the India-Bhutan meeting? Modi and the Bhutanese king jointly inaugurated the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, constructed under a bilateral agreement between the two countries. The prime minister said it has added 40 per cent to Bhutan’s total installed hydropower capacity. Officials said the two sides have reached an understanding on the project’s power tariff, which would be finalised and announced in due course.

The rail links, totalling 89 km, were approved by the Union Cabinet in September. They will connect Assam’s Kokrajhar with Bhutan’s Gelephu and West Bengal’s Banarhat with Samtse in Bhutan, at a cost of Rs 4,033 crore, fully funded by the Indian government. These are the first rail connectivity projects between the two countries. How will the new rail projects benefit Bhutan’s economy? In his speech, the prime minister emphasised energy cooperation and greater connectivity between India and Bhutan. “Connectivity creates opportunity, and opportunity creates prosperity. With this goal in mind, a decision has been made to connect the cities of Gelephu and Samtse to India’s vast rail network in the near future,” Modi said.

He added that completion of the projects would provide easier access for Bhutanese industries and farmers to India’s vast market. Modi also said India would extend full support to the vision of Gelephu Mindfulness City, a flagship initiative of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. What other connectivity initiatives were announced? “To further facilitate visitors and investors, India will build an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu,” Modi said. Both countries also agreed to establish an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam’s Chirang district, across from Gelephu town in Bhutan. Officials said improved road and rail connectivity to Gelephu would ease travel from the Guwahati airport.

What did Modi say about Bhutan’s sustainable development vision? Modi lauded Bhutan’s commitment to “sustainable development and environment first,” which he said made Bhutan the world’s first carbon-negative country. He noted that Bhutan generates 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources and added that the two countries are working to resume another long-stalled hydroelectric project and take major steps together in solar energy. Bhutan’s primary export to India is power. What cultural and bilateral initiatives were highlighted? The prime minister praised the former king, describing him as “a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service.” Referring to his role in evicting ULFA camps from Bhutanese territory, Modi said the former king helped establish democracy in Bhutan and strengthened India-Bhutan friendship.

“The idea of ‘Gross National Happiness’ that you introduced has today become an important measure of development across the world,” Modi said, adding that Bhutan had shown how “nation-building is not only about GDP but also about the well-being of humanity.” He recalled that his first foreign visit after assuming office in 2014 was to Bhutan. How is India deepening its partnership with Bhutan? Modi said India last year announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan’s Five-Year Plan. He added that land has been allocated in Varanasi for building a Bhutanese temple and guest house, further strengthening the cultural bond between the two nations.