Quad calls for bringing perpetrators of Delhi's Red Fort blast to justice

The Quad, which comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism

The Quad partners "called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN Member States to cooperate in doing so", it added. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of last month's terror incident near Red Fort in Delhi to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate on it.

The Quad, which comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism.

Fifteen people were killed and several others injured in the terror incident on November 10.

Ways to expand cooperation to combat terrorism under the framework of the grouping was the central focus of a meeting of a two-day Quad Counter Terrorism Working Group meeting held this week in New Delhi.

"Quad partners unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," a joint statement said.

"They also expressed their condolences for the heinous terror incident on November 10 near the Red Fort in Delhi," it said.

The Quad partners "called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN Member States to cooperate in doing so", it added.

In the meeting, the Quad member countries exchanged assessments on the terrorism threat landscape, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They discussed the full spectrum of counterterrorism cooperation and measures that could be used to address existing and emerging challenges," the statement said.

The Quad underscored the importance of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open and free from the threats of terrorism.

The Quad also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

"They also emphasised the value of continued information sharing on terrorists, terrorist organisations, and their proxies," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :QuadDelhi blastTerror

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

