President Putin invites PM Modi to Russia in 2026 for next annual summit

As per the Joint Statement issued after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two Leaders welcomed the opening of two Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan

The Leaders noted with satisfaction the continued intensification of contacts at all levels since the last Summit (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

As per the Joint Statement issued after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two Leaders welcomed the opening of two Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, and looked forward to their early operationalisation to further strengthen inter-regional cooperation, trade and economic relations and people to people ties.

The Leaders noted with satisfaction the continued intensification of contacts at all levels since the last Summit.The two Sides discussed and commended their wide ranging cooperation in the energy sector as a significant pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the statement said.

The Sides noted the current and potential cooperation between Indian and Russian companies in fields such as oil and oil products, oil refining and petrochemical technologies, oilfield services and upstream technologies and related infrastructure, LNG and LPG related infrastructure, various existing projects in their countries, underground coal gasification (UCG) technology, nuclear projects, etc.

They also noted the importance of expeditious resolution of issues related to investment projects in this area, and agreed to resolve the various concerns being faced by their investors in the energy sector.President Putin paid a two-day State visit to India.

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndia RussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

