President Putin invites PM Modi to Russia in 2026 for next annual summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

As per the Joint Statement issued after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two Leaders welcomed the opening of two Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, and looked forward to their early operationalisation to further strengthen inter-regional cooperation, trade and economic relations and people to people ties.

The Leaders noted with satisfaction the continued intensification of contacts at all levels since the last Summit.The two Sides discussed and commended their wide ranging cooperation in the energy sector as a significant pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the statement said.