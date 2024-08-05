Rahul meets EAM Jaishankar in Parliament, discusses Bangladesh situation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sheikh Hasina has resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and an interim government is taking over, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in Dhaka on Monday

Rahul Gandhi met Jaishankar on the sidelines in the Lok Sabha, Parliament House complex.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 05 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament House on Monday and discussed the development in Bangladesh, Congress sources said.

Sheikh Hasina has resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and an interim government is taking over, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in Dhaka on Monday, in a dramatic development amid massive anti-government protests that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

"Gandhi met Jaishankar on the sidelines in the Lok Sabha, Parliament House complex, and discussed the recent developments in Bangladesh," a Congress source said.


Aug 05 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

